Zelensky admitted: he does not know when he can meet with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he still does not know when a meeting between him and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will take place. He said this at a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jeten in The Hague.

„I do not know when our meeting with Russia at the leaders' level will be. To date, this depends on the Russian side, because so far they have never supported such a meeting“, Zelensky said.

According to him, a leaders' level conversation is necessary if the goal is to discuss how to actually end the war. Among the topics that should be put on the table, he mentioned territories and security guarantees.

“If we are to negotiate how to actually end this war, on all issues, including such sensitive issues as territories and security guarantees, we must talk at the level of leaders with the participation of Ukraine“, the Ukrainian president said.

Zelensky expressed hope that an opportunity for such a meeting would arise soon. However, no specific date for a conversation between him and Putin has been specified at this time.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders should take place soon. He also said that “significant progress“ has been achieved on issues related to ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Zelensky's statement shows that there is still no confirmed deadline between the public expectation of a meeting soon and its concrete planning. The Ukrainian president emphasized the direct participation of the leaders in discussing the territories and future security guarantees.

Sources: ukrinform.ua