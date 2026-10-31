Ukraine should receive PAC-3 interceptors for the Patriot systems this coming winter, and not in a few years, as is the current delivery horizon. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after the US State Department approved a possible sale of 500 missiles for air and missile defense.

The estimated value of the deal is $2.1 billion. According to Ukrainska Pravda, the funds will be provided by Canada, Germany and Norway under the JUMPSTART program, as well as through a loan from the European Union. The deal itself does not include American funds. The package includes spare parts for the PAC-3 MSE interceptors and accompanying logistical and software equipment.

“Five hundred interceptors would be enough to close our skies for the coming months“, Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president indicated that Kiev had requested a winter package of 100 Patriot interceptors per month. According to him, Russian troops have launched a massive campaign against electricity, heat and water supply systems, as well as against bridges. Zelensky said that in the last two weeks of October alone, more than 30 strikes were carried out on key elements of the Ukrainian energy network.

“We ask our American partners to find a solution precisely at the moment when there is a real danger and a real need to use the PAC-3“, the Ukrainian president said. He thanked US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the State Department for approving the possible deal.

168 combat clashes in 24 hours

Against this backdrop, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported 168 combat clashes on the front in 24 hours. The most intense fighting was in the Pokrovskoye and Konstantinovskoye directions.

In the Pokrovskoye direction, Russian forces attacked 14 times in the areas of New Donbas, Belitske, Krasnopolye, Dobropolye and Molodetskoye, as well as in the direction of Sergeevka. The Ukrainian General Staff reported 38 killed and 12 wounded Russian servicemen. According to the same source, four units of automotive equipment and 41 shelters were destroyed, and 286 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed or neutralized.

On the Konstantinovo direction, Ukrainian forces repelled 18 Russian assaults in the areas of Konstantinovka, Sofievka and Volnoye, as well as in the direction of Zlatny Kladenets. Four combat clashes continued.

On the Limanskoe direction, nine attempts to advance were repelled, with two battles continuing. The Yuzhno-Slobozhanskoe direction was attacked eight times, and three assault operations were carried out on the Orekhovskoe. The General Staff also reports that no Russian assault actions were registered on the Kupyanskoe, Kramatorsk, Aleksandrovskoe and Pridneprovskoe directions.

Sources: pravda.com.ua