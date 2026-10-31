Italian opposition unites against Meloni

The main Italian opposition parties have made a new attempt to build a common front against the government of Giorgia Meloni. The leaders of the Democratic Party, the Five Star Movement and the Alliance of the Greens and the Left have agreed on a common political program, a national mobilization in December and primary elections for the coalition leader by the end of February 2027.

The decision was made after a video conference that lasted more than three hours. It was attended by the leader of the Democratic Party Eli Schlein, the chairman of the Five Star Party Giuseppe Conte and the leaders of the Alliance of the Greens and the Left Angelo Bonelli and Nicola Fratoiani.

The common program should be ready in November

Work on the platform will begin in the first week of November, and the goal is to complete the document by the end of the month. All parliamentaryly represented opposition forces that support the creation of an alternative to the right-wing government will be invited to the talks.

Potential participants include Matteo Renzi's “Italia Viva“ and Riccardo Maggi's “Plus Europa“. However, the scope of the future alliance has not yet been finally clarified, and the centrist parties are not represented with a unified position.

In the joint statement, the leaders said they want to organize a national mobilization in December, open to opposition parties, social movements and civil society. They saw the event as an opportunity to present an alternative to Meloni's rule.

Election law increases pressure for unity

The new election law, finally approved by the Italian parliament on October 8, provides for a bonus of parliamentary seats for the largest pre-election coalition if it receives at least 42% of the vote. To benefit from it, the coalition must name a common candidate for prime minister and a common political program in advance. The law was passed by 227 votes "in favor" to 164 "against", the Associated Press reported.

This has put more pressure on Schlein and Conte, who have been arguing for months about who should lead the possible joint bloc. “The leadership belongs to the party that receives one more vote. This is not hegemony, but democracy“, Schlein said, quoted by Reuters. She added that in the absence of agreement, primary elections would be organized.

Conte insists that the candidate be chosen by supporters, and not be determined only by the results of individual parties. Significant differences remain between the two formations on the issue of military aid to Ukraine.

The deadline “by the end of February“ does not mean that a specific date for the primary elections has already been set. The voting rules have not been decided, including whether the vote will be only present, online or combined. According to “Adnkronos“ these issues will be discussed after the development of the common program.

The opposition parties are trying to avoid a repeat of the situation from the 2022 parliamentary elections, when the Democratic Party and “Five Stars“ appeared divided. The vote-splitting then helped the right-wing coalition win power. The new agreement is the first common roadmap for leadership and program, but the final coalition building is yet to come.

Sources: adnkronos.com, investing.com, apnews.com