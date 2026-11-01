US Marine Arrested in Japan for Drunk Driving

Japanese police have arrested 21-year-old US Marine Corporal Calvin Montoya Cardona on suspicion of drunk driving in Okinawa. The serviceman is based at Camp Hansen.

The incident occurred at around 12:25 a.m. on October 31 on a national road in Okinawa City. About 10 minutes earlier, police received a report that “a car had hit another vehicle and left the scene,” Japanese broadcaster FNN reported.

According to police, the car suspected of the crash had returned to the scene. The driver was found to have more than twice the legal limit in Japan. Cardona admitted to suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police are still investigating whether the serviceman was also involved in the alleged leaving the scene of the accident. At this stage, he has been arrested on suspicion but has not been found guilty.

Night curfew also violated

The arrest came during a period when US servicemen in Okinawa were banned from leaving bases between midnight and 5 a.m. The restriction was imposed for 30 days following the arrest of another US Marine in the prefecture.

The Gigi news agency said police would separately investigate Cardona's alleged involvement in the crash and leaving the scene. No further information about possible victims or charges has been released.

Sources: nippon.com, fnn.jp