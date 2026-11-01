Russia reports 235 Ukrainian drones destroyed overnight

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense assets intercepted and destroyed 235 Ukrainian drones on the night of November 1. According to the ministry, the attack lasted from 20:00 Moscow time on October 31 to 08:00 on November 1.

“Over the past night, the air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 235 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles“, the statement said.

The drones were detected over 17 regions

The Russian military ministry claims that the drones were destroyed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, Penza, Rostov, Ryazan, Saratov, Smolensk, Tambov, Tver and Tula regions, as well as over the Moscow region.

The statement did not specify how many drones were intercepted in each region. The alleged targets of the attack were also not specified.

No data on the consequences

The Russian Ministry of Defense's statement did not include data on casualties, injuries or material damage. The Ukrainian side did not confirm the attack in the information provided.

The number given is based on the Russian official summary. Independent data on the number of drones shot down and destroyed were not provided.