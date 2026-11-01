One dead, eight injured in shooting near Alabama stadium

One person has died and eight were injured in a shooting near Legend Field in Birmingham, Alabama. A total of nine people were shot, ABC News reported, citing police. One of the injured is in critical condition, and seven are in stable condition.

The shooting was reported at around 7:50 p.m. local time in the area of Greymont Avenue West, near the stadium. Police found multiple injured people, after which the area was secured so that fire and emergency services could assist. No police or emergency services personnel were injured.

The incident occurred after the Magic City Classic football game between Alabama A&M and Alabama State. Authorities have shut down the area following the shooting and urged people to stay away from the stadium.

"Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene and taken into custody," Birmingham Police Officer Darrell Freeman said. He said one person was taken into custody and taken to the police station for questioning. Police said the details of the case were still being determined.

Police Chief Michael Pickett described the shooting as a "senseless act of violence." Investigators have asked citizens to provide video footage from the area that could help establish the circumstances and anyone involved. A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Sources: abcnews.com, wlbt.com