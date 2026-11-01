Gasoline has become cheaper, but diesel and gas have become more expensive

Gasoline has become cheaper over the last month, while the other main types of fuels have become more expensive. The most popular gasoline A95 has reduced its price by 0.07 euros per liter, or 4.17 percent, to 1.61 euros per liter.

A decrease of 0.05 euros per liter, or 2.65 percent, was recorded for A98 premium gasoline. Its price has reached 1.61 euros per liter.

Diesel and gas are up

Diesel has become more expensive by 0.02 euros per liter, which represents an increase of 1.05 percent. Its price has reached 1.92 euros per liter.

The largest percentage increase among the fuels considered is for propane-butane. It has increased in price by 0.04 euros per liter, or 6.56 percent, to 0.65 euros per liter.

Methane has also increased in price during the period. The increase is 0.05 euros per kilogram, or 3.55 percent, and its price has reached 1.46 euros per kilogram.

The data are quoted by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency from the specialized platform Fuelo.

Sources: bta.bg