Russian strikes injure 11 near Kharkiv, fighting continues

Eleven people were injured in a Russian drone attack on the village of Vasyshchevo near Kharkiv, the regional prosecutor's office and the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, announced. Among the injured was a 3-year-old child, and most of the wounded were found to have acute stress reactions.

“The enemy carried out drone strikes on Vasyshchevo“, Sinegubov said.

The attack hit the roof of a five-story apartment building, damaged two private houses, and a fire in a 20-square-meter greenhouse was localized. According to preliminary data from the prosecutor's office, the strike was carried out at around 19:25 with a Geran-3 type jet attack drone.

Warehouse fire in Zaporizhia

On the evening of November 1, Russian forces carried out an air strike on a warehouse in Zaporizhia. The fire covered 600 square meters, but there were no deaths or injuries, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

A separate attack by a Russian FPV drone in the city earlier that evening injured two people.

191 combat clashes on the front

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported 191 combat clashes during the day. The Pokrovskoye direction was the most active, where Russian forces carried out 30 attacks. Seven of the battles there were ongoing as of 10:00 p.m.

Ukrainian forces repelled 16 Russian assaults on the Konstantinovo direction. 10 offensive attempts were stopped on the Limanskoye direction, and six attacks were repelled on the Gulyaipolskoye direction.

End of the regime of silence in Oleshki

The temporary regime of silence, introduced for a humanitarian operation in the occupied Oleshki in the Kherson region, ended on November 1. According to Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubynets, humanitarian aid was delivered to the city during the operation, and civilians who wanted to leave were evacuated.

“It is important to maintain this mechanism of interaction so that we can continue to help people and save lives,“ Lubynets said.

The regime of silence was in effect from October 27 to November 1. Lubynets and Russian Ombudsman Yana Lantratova are discussing the possibility of new similar humanitarian measures, but a specific date for their continuation has not been announced.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, apnews.com