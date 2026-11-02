Trump, Democrats hold final rallies before US election

Donald Trump and the Democrats are entering the final stage of the campaign for the US midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress. The Republican president held rallies in Dubuque, Iowa, and Salina, Kansas, and will deliver his final message to voters in Washington on Monday.

Trump has chosen the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial as his last planned event. The event is scheduled for the afternoon, the White House said. The choice of venue comes after more than 25 rallies held by the president in about a month, mainly in states that traditionally support Republicans.

“We will elect Republicans of America first, everywhere on the ballot,“ Trump said in Iowa. He predicted a landslide victory for his party on Tuesday and warned voters against supporting Democrats he described as radical.

The Battle for Congress

Republicans are struggling to maintain their majorities in the House and Senate. Democrats are seeking at least to take control of the House, which would allow them to block some of the administration's agenda and launch investigations into it.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries told CBS News that his party is "very close" to regaining control because Americans are unhappy with Trump and Republican policies. This is a party assessment of the outcome of the vote, not a confirmed result.

Democrats are counting on high turnout in states with contested Senate and gubernatorial races. In Michigan, their campaign was marred by a public feud between party officials, while in Georgia, former Vice President Kamala Harris held rallies in support of candidates and called for greater participation.

Record early turnout

More than 54 million Americans have already voted by mail or in person, according to an Associated Press analysis. About 2.8 million early ballots have been cast in Georgia, a record for a midterm election in the state.

First results are expected after polls close local time, and the final distribution of seats could depend on several close races.

Sources: apnews.com, cbsnews.com