Russian $150 Million Su-57 Explodes at Military Airfield: The Cause Is Unexpected

A Russian Su-57 fighter jet exploded at the Akhtubinsk military airfield in Astrakhan Region on October 29 while its engines were being started. The information was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence, which estimates the value of the aircraft at around $150 million.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the aircraft was destroyed, but the cause of the incident has not been independently confirmed. A publication by Hromadske notes that the information about the explosion is based on the GUR report and has not been verified through independent sources.

Fuel Named as a Possible Cause

The GUR links the incident to a possible problem with aviation fuel. The Su-57 is equipped with AL-41F1 turbojet engines, and Ukrainian intelligence points out that improperly produced fuel can lead to the catastrophic destruction of an engine of this type.

“One of the reasons why engines of this type can explode or suffer catastrophic destruction is improperly produced fuel,” the GUR statement said.

The Ukrainian institution claims that Russia is increasingly relying on imported aviation fuel due to the contraction of domestic production. According to the intelligence service, this process is also linked to Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russian oil-refining facilities.

Supply Route from India Identified

The GUR states that on August 22, the tanker GRIF loaded nearly 40,000 tonnes of Jet A-1 aviation fuel from the refinery in Vadinar, India. At the beginning of September, the cargo was transferred at sea to the HALCYON tanker, which delivered more than 37,000 tonnes of fuel to the Russian port of Nakhodka on September 23.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Rosneft's subsidiary RN-Aero supplies aviation fuel to the United Aircraft Corporation under contracts linked to the production of the Su-57. The GUR also states that Jet A-1 fuel is compatible with Russian military aircraft, including the Su-57, Su-35 and Su-34.

The Su-57 is a Russian fifth-generation multirole fighter and one of the most expensive aircraft in Russian military aviation. As of now, there is no public confirmation from the Russian authorities of the explosion, the extent of the damage or its cause.

Sources: uatv.ua, hromadske.ua, kyivindependent.com