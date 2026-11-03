Serious Crash in Turkey: Bus Overturns, 45 People Injured

A total of 45 people were injured and taken to various hospitals after a passenger bus overturned near the town of Hüyük in Konya Province, central Turkey. The bus is owned by the Turkish company “Yeni Diyarbakır”.

The incident occurred at around 02:00 local time on the Isparta–Beyşehir highway. According to information reported by TRT Haber, the bus veered off the road and overturned in a ditch.

According to initial reports, around 40 of those injured suffered minor injuries. Five were transported to hospitals in Konya, three were taken to medical facilities in Seydişehir, and the rest were admitted to the state hospital in Beyşehir.

An official investigation has been launched in connection with the crash. At the time of publication, there was no information about any fatalities or other circumstances surrounding the cause of the accident.

Sources: bta.bg