Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping may hold unprecedented trilateral meeting

Representatives of the United States, Russia and China are discussing the possibility of a trilateral meeting between Presidents Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. The potential talks could take place later in November on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Reuters reports on the discussions, citing the British newspaper “Financial Times”. There is currently no confirmation that the meeting has been agreed, and Reuters was not immediately able to verify the information through an independent source.

The APEC forum will bring together representatives of economies from the Asia-Pacific region. The participation of Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping in the same international event creates an opportunity for talks between the three leaders, but no specific agenda or format for a potential meeting has been announced.

Trilateral talks between Washington, Moscow and Beijing would have significance for relations between the three most influential powers and for a number of international issues. So far, however, the only publicly confirmed fact is that the possibility is being discussed.

Sources: bta.bg