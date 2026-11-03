Poland Launches Operation Along Border with Kaliningrad

Polish police, the Border Guard and the military have launched a special operation along the border with Russia’s Kaliningrad Region. Additional police officers have been deployed to the area, and the elite army unit GROM is also taking part in the operation.

Polish Police Chief Commissioner Marek Boron said there were indications of possible sabotage in the coming days. According to him, the measures are preventive and aimed at protecting the population and infrastructure.

“We must ensure the safety of the citizens living there, but also protect the infrastructure and respond to any possible situations that could pose a threat to the population,” Marek Boron said.

The police chief said that the forces in the border area had been reinforced with officers from other parts of the country. The operation is being conducted in coordination with the military and the Border Guard, while details of the specific actions have not been made public.

Border Between NATO and a Russian Enclave

Poland shares a 232-kilometre border with Kaliningrad Region. The Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea is located between Poland and Lithuania, both members of NATO and the European Union.

Because of its location, Kaliningrad Region is of major military importance to Russia. The area is often described as Moscow’s strategic bridgehead in the immediate vicinity of Alliance territory.

Warnings of possible sabotage come amid growing concerns in Europe about actions by Russian services against critical infrastructure and other facilities in countries supporting Ukraine. Earlier, US media reported on intelligence assessments according to which Moscow could test NATO’s resolve through a limited attack against a member state of the Alliance.

Scenarios under consideration include a cyberattack, sabotage or a limited incursion by armed individuals wearing unidentified uniforms. So far, the only publicly confirmed developments are the deployment of additional Polish forces and the launch of the operation along the border with Kaliningrad.

Sources: news.bg, notesfrompoland.com