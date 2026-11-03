Donald Tusk: Poland Foiled a Possible Provocation near Kaliningrad

Poland has foiled a possible provocation on the border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said. According to him, it involved suspicious activity recorded last night in the northern part of the country.

Tusk said he had been informed shortly after midnight. Speaking to reporters, he said: “We managed to foil attempts at provocation, if that was the intention.”

The Polish prime minister's statement was reported by Agence France-Presse. Tusk did not specify the nature of the suspicious activity, nor did he say who might be behind the alleged attempt at provocation.

It was also unclear from his remarks whether the Polish authorities had identified a specific plan of action or had responded preemptively to activity that could have been provocative in nature.

Sources: bta.bg