North Korea launches unidentified projectile toward the sea

North Korea launched an unidentified projectile toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea’s armed forces said. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff did not provide details about the type of weapon used.

The launch is the latest weapons test conducted by Pyongyang in recent weeks. North Korea has intensified its military demonstrations amid US President Donald Trump’s stated desire to restore diplomatic contacts with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Pyongyang denies link to Binance theft

The latest test came after Pyongyang rejected US accusations that North Korean hackers were behind the theft of more than $6 billion from the cryptocurrency exchange Binance. North Korea described the claim as a „banal provocation“.

The FBI attributed the attack to the hacking group TraderTraitor. According to the information, the group was also linked to last year’s attack on the Bybit exchange, in which $1.5 billion was stolen.

„Our position is clear: we have no need to sit at the same table with such unreliable and hostile individuals,“ said Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the North Korean leader. She described the FBI’s position as „a continuation of Washington’s consistently hostile policy“.

Weapons tests become more frequent

North Korea’s recent tests have included a ballistic missile launched from a submarine, hypersonic missiles, combat drones and cluster bombs designed to be delivered by ballistic missiles.

Pyongyang also announced a test of a new cluster warhead for strategic cruise missiles. According to North Korean authorities, it can destroy an area of 5 to 6 hectares through „high-density power“. These claims have not been confirmed by South Korea’s armed forces.

Tensions along the border remain high

Relations between the two Koreas deteriorated further after landmines exploded along the border in September, injuring three South Korean soldiers. Seoul accused Pyongyang of laying the mines south of the Military Demarcation Line and demanded an apology.

North Korea denied responsibility for the blasts and warned that it would take retaliatory action if provoked. Pyongyang later threatened to resume propaganda broadcasts via loudspeakers and deploy new weapons systems along the border.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com