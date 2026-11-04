Russia strikes Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with 365 missiles and drones

Russia carried out a massive combined attack on Ukraine during the night of November 3, using 289 attack drones, 17 ballistic missiles and 59 cruise missiles. The main targets were energy facilities, power plants and substations in several regions of the country.

“The Russians believe that America will not notice this signal of theirs. But this terror must be noticed and stopped,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. He called on the allies to help Ukraine defend its airspace.

According to data from the Ukrainian Air Force, 309 aerial targets were neutralized. A total of 257 of the 289 drones, 49 of the 59 cruise missiles and three ballistic missiles were intercepted. Strikes were recorded in 23 settlements, while falling debris was reported in another 14 areas. The attack affected the Odesa, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv and Rivne regions.

Ukraine’s energy company “Ukrenergo” reported power outages in at least five regions. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said that four power plants and two electrical substations had been hit. The damage reports have not been independently verified.

Attacks at the start of the heating season

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the strike is part of Russia’s winter campaign against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in 2026-2027. The institute assesses that Moscow is seeking to increase pressure on the civilian population and force Kyiv into concessions by disrupting electricity, heating and other essential services.

The attack coincided with the start of the heating season in residential buildings, including in Kyiv. Ukrainian authorities continue to introduce emergency and scheduled power cuts in a number of settlements.

Poland reports thwarted provocation

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the authorities had thwarted an alleged provocation near the border with Russia’s Kaliningrad region. Border guards spotted people with flashlights in the area of Sępopol, after which police, military personnel, border guards and intelligence services were mobilized.

Tusk warned that tensions and escalation by Russia could continue. He specified that it could not be confirmed with certainty whether the observed movement had been an attempt at provocation, but Poland had strengthened security along its northeastern border.

New round of talks in Abu Dhabi

Against the backdrop of the strikes, the United States, Ukraine and Russia are preparing for trilateral talks on November 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi. U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said the meetings would be held at a working level and would cover postwar security guarantees, de-escalation, humanitarian issues and the next steps toward peace.

Volodymyr Zelensky said that the talks between the teams should prepare a future meeting at the state level. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation would be headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

Separately, a clash between protesters and National Guard servicemen took place on November 2 in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv. The National Guard confirmed that the facility had been used to temporarily house mobilized servicemen. Four servicemen received medical attention after being detained for unauthorized absence from their military unit.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, kyivindependent.com