Donald Trump: I Wasn’t on the Ballot, Otherwise We Would Have Won

US President Donald Trump sought to distance himself from the Republican Party’s losses in the midterm elections, stressing that he himself had not been a candidate. In a post on the social network Truth Social, he wrote: “I was not on the ballot, and if I had been, we would have won by a staggering margin!”

Projections showed that Democrats were on track to take control of the Senate, while the race for the House of Representatives had still not been definitively decided. The result called into question Trump’s ability to mobilize his supporters in the first midterm elections of his second presidential term.

President: I Will Accept the Results

During the campaign, Trump repeatedly urged voters to imagine that he was participating in the election. According to DPA, the president had hoped that his personal presence in the campaign would have a positive impact on the performance of Republican candidates, despite his low approval rating.

After the first results were announced, Trump said he would accept the election result and work with Democrats. “We’re going to work with the Democrats and, you know, we look forward to working with them. We’ll probably find a way to reach some kind of agreement,” he told the New York Times.

The president also praised the Democratic Party’s performance. He said Democrats had “done a good job” and had “fought well” in the midterm elections. According to him, cooperation would be possible on a number of issues, including immigration.

The War with Iran and Fuel Prices

Trump acknowledged that the war with Iran had played a role in the Republicans’ losses. The conflict led to an increase in fuel prices, which also affected the prices of other goods and intensified discontent among American voters.

In an interview with Fox News, the president warned that Democrats would introduce bills for approval that he considered “insane.” Trump said he would use his veto power if such proposals reached him.

Despite his harsh tone, Trump said he was not considering changes to his administration because of the election results. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he reiterated that he would accept the vote.

If Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress, the Trump administration will have to work with an opposition majority for the remainder of his term. Control of Congress would give Democrats greater powers to block legislative initiatives and increase oversight of the presidential administration.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, axios.com