Dramatic incident in the Black Sea: seven Turkish sailors missing after collision

A Turkish tug sent a distress signal early this morning after a serious collision with the vessel it was towing in Romanian waters near the resort town of Neptune, north of Shabla. Three specialized vessels have joined the search and rescue operation for the seven-member Turkish crew, coordinated by the Romanian Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Romania’s Ministry of Internal Affairs reported, as cited by the Bulgarian News Agency.

The incident occurred at around 04:20 Bulgarian (and local) time on 4 November in severe weather conditions in the Black Sea. The 36-metre tug AYAZ BEY, built in 1982 and assisted by the tug RAMAZAN BEY, was towing the motor vessel MENTOR from Ukrainian waters to Turkey. Due to the rough seas and hurricane-force winds overnight, the tow lines broke. The crews undertook a risky manoeuvre to reconnect them in the darkness. After the connection was restored, AYAZ BEY lost control of the distance and collided head-on with the hull of MENTOR.

The impact caused serious breaches in the tug, and the captain sent a distress signal.

After receiving the signal, Romania’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and maritime rescue services activated an emergency plan. Two ministry vessels were sent to the area near Neptune – one from the Border Police (Coast Guard) and one from the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations. The specialized SAR ARES rescue vessel of the Romanian Agency for Saving Lives at Sea (ARSVOM) also joined the operation.

Hurricane-force gusts and high waves prevented rescue helicopters from taking off, so the operation was undertaken by the maritime crews. Three of the Turkish sailors were transferred aboard the Dutch-flagged tug ODIN, which headed for the port of Mangalia in Romania.

The other four crew members refused evacuation, arguing that they did not need medical or rescue assistance. The Romanian vessels remained in the area to monitor the possibility of the vessel sinking and ensure the safety of navigation.

The vessel MENTOR has a history linked to the military actions in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. On 24 September 2026, the vessel was struck in its superstructure by a „Shahed“ drone in the area of Odesa. The strike caused a fire on the bridge and claimed the life of the Ukrainian captain. The heavily damaged vessel then remained at anchor, awaiting towing to Turkey for repairs.