Lithuania strikes at suspected spy network – expels three Ukrainian citizens

Lithuania has expelled three Ukrainian citizens suspected of carrying out paid assignments for hostile foreign intelligence services. Their names have not been disclosed, and Lithuania’s intelligence service designated them as a threat to national security.

The three individuals’ temporary residence permits were revoked. In addition, they were issued five-year bans on entering Lithuania.

“Individuals posing a threat to national security have been expelled from Lithuania and banned from returning for five years,” Lithuania’s intelligence service said.

Instructions were sent via Telegram

According to the service, the Ukrainian citizens carried out various paid assignments on behalf of hostile foreign intelligence services. The instructions were sent to them via the Telegram app and other messaging platforms.

Lithuanian authorities did not specify what actions the three individuals had carried out, nor did they identify the foreign intelligence service behind the assignments. No details were provided about any possible criminal proceedings.

Lithuania’s intelligence service warned that foreign intelligence agencies often use messaging apps and social networks to recruit people in other countries.

Lithuania warns of espionage and sabotage

Lithuania borders Russia’s Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad, as well as Belarus, an ally of Russia. The government in the capital Vilnius has repeatedly warned of a growing threat of espionage and acts of sabotage.

The expulsions affect citizens of Ukraine, a close partner of Lithuania that has been defending itself against Russian aggression for nearly five years. According to official data, around 52,000 Ukrainian refugees live in the Baltic state.

Sources: bta.bg, elta.lt, archyvai.lrt.lt