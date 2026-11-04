Kaja Kallas: The EU and the US must jointly pressure Russia to end the war

The European Union and the US are stronger when they jointly pressure Russia to end the war in Ukraine. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, at a joint press conference with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

Kallas said she expected Washington to increase pressure on Moscow and support for Kyiv after the US midterm elections. According to her, rapidly advancing negotiations with Ukraine on EU membership is in the interest of European security.

Kallas: Peace talks must begin on an equal footing

“The EU and the US are stronger when they jointly pressure Russia to end the war in Ukraine,” Kaja Kallas said.

Kallas linked the meeting on Ukraine in Brussels to preparations for upcoming peace talks. She said that so far the discussions had focused mainly on what Ukraine should give up and what it should accept.

According to her, Russia continues to make “maximalist” demands. “For the talks to begin, there must be an equal footing,” the EU High Representative concluded.

Kallas did not specify a timeframe for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. She stressed, however, that progress in the negotiation process is also linked to the EU's security.

Ukraine and Moldova may close new negotiation chapters

Marta Kos said that Ukraine could close seven negotiation chapters next year. For Moldova, the forecast is for 15 closed chapters.

Kos did not specify when Ukraine could become an EU member, but described progress on individual chapters as a concrete indicator of the two countries' movement towards membership.

The conditions facing the Republic of North Macedonia

The European Commissioner noted that the Republic of North Macedonia had accelerated some of its reforms over the past year and was preparing for EU accession.

According to Kos, Skopje must make additional efforts in the fight against corruption. To advance in the negotiations, the country must also adopt constitutional amendments related to minorities.

In response to a question about why she was not mediating directly between Sofia and Skopje, Kos said that the European Union was already making significant efforts in this direction.

Sources: bta.bg