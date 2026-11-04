Zelenskyy speaks with Trump’s envoys ahead of key meeting in Abu Dhabi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with US President’s special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner ahead of the planned trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia in Abu Dhabi.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy said that the situation with electricity supplies in Ukraine remained difficult. “The situation with electricity is difficult for us. They attack, while we restore [the power supply], and so on,” the Ukrainian president said, as quoted by Ukrinform.

Zelenskyy expressed hope that the difficult period for the American representatives had ended and that they would be able to focus on peace efforts for Ukraine. “This is important for us. We know that you also have the Middle East ahead of you, as well as many other challenges,” he said.

Talks scheduled for November 10 and 11

The conversation addressed preparations for the talks in Abu Dhabi, which are scheduled for November 10 and 11. Working teams from Ukraine, the United States and Russia are expected to take part.

Steve Witkoff said that the United States would mediate the talks between the Ukrainian and Russian sides. According to Reuters, the American delegation is expected to be led by Witkoff and Kushner.

The topics identified in advance include post-war security guarantees, de-escalation, humanitarian issues and the next steps toward ending the war. Ukraine and Russia, however, remain far apart on the main terms of any potential agreement.

Consultations continue in Brussels

Zelenskyy and the American representatives also discussed consultations involving technical teams from Ukraine, the United States and Europe, which are being held in Brussels.

According to Reuters, the talks in the Belgian capital include representatives of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Union and NATO. They are focused on security guarantees for Ukraine, the future security architecture in Europe and economic support for the country’s reconstruction.

The trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi will be the next planned format for talks between representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia. So far, no specific agreements resulting from the conversation between Zelenskyy, Witkoff and Kushner have been announced.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, axios.com, al-monitor.com