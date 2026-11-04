Gunfire Rocks Huge Business Center in the US: Two Dead, Including the Attacker

Two people have been killed in a shooting at Citibank’s business complex near Tampa, Florida. The suspected gunman is among the dead, authorities said.

The shooting was reported by witnesses. More than 360 law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

In its initial report, the department said it had responded to an “active threat” and was checking the building. At that point, it was unclear whether there were any other casualties.

“We believe this was a targeted attack,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote.

Television footage showed long lines of employees leaving the office buildings. The complex is located in the suburbs of Tampa and consists of four three-story buildings where thousands of employees of the banking group work.

The investigation is ongoing. The initial information released did not provide details about the identities of the dead or the motive for the shooting.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com