The Kremlin expects US President Donald Trump to continue peace efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war despite the Republican Party’s electoral defeat. This was stated by Russian President Dmitry Peskov’s press secretary.

“President Trump continues to exercise his powers, and we sincerely hope that he will also continue his peace efforts,” Peskov said. According to him, preparatory work on the issue has already been carried out, and a new round of trilateral talks is expected soon.

Peskov also pointed to the humanitarian efforts of US First Lady Melania Trump, saying that Moscow hopes all these initiatives will continue. He did not specify exactly when the next round of talks would take place or who would participate.

Asked whether the new composition of Congress could prevent President Trump from continuing US mediation, Peskov replied: “That is America’s internal affair.”

Democrats take control of Congress

In the US midterm elections, the Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress. The Republicans lost their majority in the Senate, and the new balance of power puts the Trump administration in a situation in which the legislative branch will be controlled by the opposition party.

Trump himself said that he has the right to veto legislation passed by Congress. The president expressed confidence that he would be able to work successfully with the Democrats despite the results.

The Kremlin’s statement places emphasis on the continuation of US mediation, regardless of the change in the political balance in Washington. Peskov did not say whether the Democrats’ victory would lead to changes in the specific US positions on the Russia-Ukraine talks.

Sources: meduza.io, rbc.ru