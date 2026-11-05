Modern Warfare! Pentagon Delivers More Than 25,000 Drone Systems to CENTCOM

The Pentagon has delivered more than 25,000 unmanned systems and counter-drone capabilities to the United States Armed Forces Central Command – CENTCOM this year. The deliveries were made following an investment of $782 million.

The package includes more than 1,300 unmanned aerial vehicles for one-way attacks, over 100 unmanned surface and underwater vessels, and more than 24,000 counter-unmanned aerial systems. They are intended to protect US forces from enemy drone attacks.

More Drones for Attack and Defense

The unmanned aerial vehicles for one-way attacks are part of US efforts to increase the number of affordable systems that can be used on a large scale. Maritime unmanned systems expand capabilities for surveillance and operations above and below the water’s surface.

However, the bulk of the deliveries is intended for countering drones. More than 24,000 systems are expected to protect US units against unmanned aircraft used by adversarial forces. The Pentagon described the scale of the deliveries as „huge growth“.

A New Scheme for Faster Procurement

The systems were delivered through the Direct Reporting Program for the Management of Unmanned Systems, known as DRPM-UxS. Counter-drone operations are supported by Joint Interagency Task Force 401.

According to the Pentagon, the initiative reflects a change in the way military equipment is acquired. The focus is on faster defense procurement and the mass production of more affordable unmanned systems, rather than placing the main burden on expensive traditional weapons.

The US military says this gives commanders additional operational capabilities, while the armed forces reduce their dependence on high-cost systems. The deliveries to CENTCOM are a concrete result of this approach, combining attack capabilities, maritime surveillance, and counter-drone systems in a single package.

Sources: news.bg, aa.com.tr