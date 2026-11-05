Cold, Darkness and Water Problems: EU Prepares for Kyiv’s Toughest Winter

The European Union delegation in Ukraine is preparing for possible disruptions to electricity, water and heating supplies in Kyiv this winter. The team plans to remain in the Ukrainian capital and continue working at full capacity.

“We are here, with you, and together with everyone we are preparing for the winter,” said the European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to her, the delegation is storing supplies of drinking water in case of a temporary shortage. Utility water has also been prepared in the event of problems with the sewage system. The office has EcoFlow devices and a large backup generator, while employees are stocking up on warm clothing.

The preparations come against the backdrop of disruptions to Kyiv’s water supply. On November 3, following Russian attacks and damage to energy infrastructure, key facilities of “Kyivvodokanal” were left without power, leading to a temporary interruption of the city’s water supply.

Mathernova did not specify a particular timeframe in which the delegation might change its presence in Kyiv. She said the plan was for the diplomatic team to remain on the ground and work alongside Ukrainian citizens throughout the winter period.

Sources: ukrinform.ua