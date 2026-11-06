Hakan Fidan to visit Northern Cyprus

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Northern Cyprus for working talks with the Turkish Cypriot leadership. His programme includes meetings with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel and Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the talks will cover bilateral relations between Ankara and the Turkish Cypriot administration, as well as the latest developments on the Cyprus issue. Anadolu Agency reports that Fidan is expected to be received by Erhürman and Üstel and to hold a meeting with Ertuğruloğlu.

“Turkey continues its efforts, as a guarantor, for the security, development and prosperity of the Turkish Cypriots,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The visit comes at a time of intensified diplomatic contacts aimed at resuming dialogue between the two Cypriot communities. A trilateral meeting between Erhürman, Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides and the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin, is scheduled for November 9 in the buffer zone under UN control. The UN has confirmed the date and participants in the forum.

Ankara maintains that a lasting solution must be based on the existence of two states on the island and the international recognition of the sovereign equality of the Turkish Cypriots. This position differs from the UN framework and the position of the Republic of Cyprus, which are based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, while the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is internationally recognised only by Turkey. Fidan’s talks are expected to clarify Turkey’s position ahead of the new round of UN-sponsored contacts, with no agreement or specific breakthrough in the negotiations announced in advance.

Sources: aa.com.tr, cyprus-mail.com, en.politis.com.cy