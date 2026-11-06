Zelensky Considers Online Elections, but Parliament Must Decide

Ukraine could discuss holding elections online, but this would require decisions by the Verkhovna Rada. President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with German television broadcaster ZDF.

According to him, the main issue is the participation of servicemen who are at the front. Zelensky said that Ukrainian soldiers oppose holding elections under the current conditions, as there is no technical possibility of organizing voting in the trenches.

„All professions are important, but during wartime, the profession of a soldier is the most important because soldiers risk their lives. Holding an election without giving soldiers the opportunity to vote would be unfair — 100% unfair. We can consider online elections; this could be a realistic option, but parliament must find a solution,“ Zelensky said.

The president emphasized that it was precisely the servicemen who preserved and continue to defend Ukrainian statehood. Therefore, according to him, ensuring their right to elect the head of state is a fundamental condition for a fair electoral process.

Parliament Must Create a Legal Framework

Zelensky did not announce a specific date for the elections and did not say that a decision had been made to introduce online voting. He presented electronic voting as an option that could be considered if the Verkhovna Rada adopts the necessary legislative amendments.

In the interview, the president also pointed to other difficulties facing elections during wartime. According to information from Censor.NET, he said that around 9 million Ukrainians are outside the country, several million are in occupied territories, and the army continues to fight at the front.

According to Zelensky, elections in which some of the country's defenders cannot participate would not be fair. So far, there has been no confirmed decision by the Ukrainian parliament on a specific online voting model or on an election date.

Sources: zdfheute.de, ru.interfax.com.ua, censor.net