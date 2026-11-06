China records record plunge in marriages: fewest weddings in 18 years

China has registered the fewest marriages for the first nine months of a year in 18 years. Between January and the end of September 2026, 4.65 million couples married, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

During the same period, 2.08 million divorces were registered. The decline in marriages is fueling concerns about the future of the birth rate in the country, where having children remains closely linked to marriage.

Measures to encourage families fail to reverse the trend

In recent years, Chinese authorities have introduced a number of measures aimed at encouraging marriage and childbirth. These include family benefits, support for childcare and reductions in medical costs related to childbirth.

The authorities have also stated their intention to integrate the development of young people more closely into urban planning, housing, healthcare, education and public services. The goal is to create more favorable conditions for young people and families with children.

Despite these policies, demographic pressure in China continues. The country is already caring for more elderly people than children, and the share of elderly dependents is higher than that of dependent children.

Population declines for the fourth consecutive year

In 2025, China's population declined for the fourth consecutive year, while the birth rate reached a record low. The decrease in the number of marriages could further complicate the authorities' efforts to curb the decline in births.

Long-term forecasts point to an even more serious contraction of the demographic base. The number of women aged between 15 and 49 is expected to fall by more than two-thirds by the end of the century, dropping below 100 million.

Sources: bta.bg