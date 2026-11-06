Trump Hints at a “Major Deal” That Will Affect Ukraine and All of Europe

US President Donald Trump said that a major deal related to the war in Ukraine could be reached soon, covering not only Kyiv and Moscow but all of Europe. He made the statement to reporters at the White House after confirming that he had met with Kirill Dmitriev – Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy.

„There will be a deal. It will be a major one and will include not only Ukraine. I would even say that it could encompass all of Europe. It will be a big, wonderful deal and everyone will be happy“, Trump said.

The US president did not specify what exactly he had discussed with Dmitriev. He said he would not disclose the content of the meeting, but linked the expected agreement to Russia’s war against Ukraine. According to him, the conflict could be resolved „fairly soon, very soon“.

Trump: 25,000 People Are Killed Every Month

During his conversation with reporters, Trump said that around 25,000 people are killed in the war every month. He described the conflict as a „bloodbath“ that must end. The quoted casualty figure was not accompanied by a breakdown or additional data on the origin of the estimate.

Asked whether he had discussed with the Russian representative the killings of Ukrainian civilians in Russian attacks, Trump replied that he raises the issue. He added that he also brings up the losses on the other side, stating that „a lot of people are dying“.

Separate Meeting of Russian and Ukrainian Representatives

On the same day, US First Lady Melania Trump received representatives of Ukraine and Russia at the White House for talks related to a humanitarian mission in Oleshky. The Ukrainian side was represented by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets and parliamentary group chairman Davyd Arakhamia, while the Russian side was represented by Kirill Dmitriev and Russian Ombudsman Yana Lantratova.

The Associated Press уточнява, че срещата на Тръмп с Дмитриев е била отделна от събитието при първата дама. Агенцията посочва, че руският пратеник е бил в Белия дом по повод шестдневното примирие в Олешки.

Reuters reported that the next announced step in the diplomatic process is a new round of talks involving American, Russian and Ukrainian representatives in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11. So far, no official text of the agreement Trump referred to has been presented, nor have specific terms, deadlines or security guarantees been announced.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, apnews.com, investing.com