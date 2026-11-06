Marco Rubio speaks about his future in the Trump administration: Is he leaving the White House?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed claims that he plans to leave President Donald Trump’s administration to prepare for a bid in the 2028 presidential election. He made the statement in an interview with The New York Times.

“Honestly, I don’t know where things like that come from. I like what I’m doing,” Rubio said. He added that he laughs when he hears that he is “planning to leave the job,” because he then asks: “Which one exactly?”

Rubio is the US Secretary of State and also serves as Trump’s national security adviser. He did not directly answer whether he is considering running for president in 2028.

Rumors emerged after the Republicans’ defeat

“I literally am not going to talk about 2028 anymore. I’m just not going to do it,” Rubio said in his office at the White House.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing its sources, that Rubio was considering leaving the administration after the Republicans’ heavy defeat in the midterm elections. According to the report, he was weighing his next political steps against the backdrop of the changing balance of power in Washington.

The Democratic Party won a majority in both chambers of the US Congress, Ukrinform reported. It was the election result that intensified speculation about the future of some of the leading figures in the Trump administration.

Rubio pointed to J.D. Vance

Instead of commenting on his own ambitions, Rubio said he would support Vice President J.D. Vance if he decided to run for president.

“J.D. is a very good friend of mine. If he runs for president, I think he would be a phenomenal candidate. I’ll be the first to sign up in support of his candidacy,” Rubio said.

That statement was made in May in an interview with NBC News. Rubio did not announce his own candidacy and did not confirm that he was taking steps to enter the 2028 race.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, news.bloomberglaw.com