Sky receives security threat

The British television channel “Sky” has received a security threat and reported the incident to the relevant authorities. The broadcaster assessed the threat but did not disclose details about its nature.

“Sky” is one of several media organisations to have received a threat, a channel spokesperson said. “The safety and security of our colleagues is our top priority, and we are working closely with the authorities to ensure that our employees and operations remain secure,” the statement said.

The broadcaster, which is owned by the US company “Comcast,” added that it would not be appropriate to comment further on the incident at this stage. There has been no public confirmation of an attack, injuries or property damage.

Threats against media outlets and flights in Europe

The threat against “Sky” was made hours after the Irish television channel RTÉ evacuated its building because of a bomb threat.

The incidents come amid a series of bomb threats affecting European flights during the week. In some cases, emergency landings were made and additional checks were carried out, but no explosive devices have been found in the cases reported so far.

It has not been announced whether the threat against “Sky” is connected to the other incidents in Europe. The investigation and risk assessment have been left to the competent authorities.

Sources: bta.bg