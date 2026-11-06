Ireland: Bomb threats in Europe are a coordinated campaign

Bomb threats against media outlets and the aviation sector in Europe in recent days are likely part of a coordinated campaign to cause disruption. This was stated by the Irish government, as quoted by Agence France-Presse.

The offices of several Irish media outlets were evacuated following false bomb alerts. The threats came amid disruptions to air transport in Europe, which has also been targeted by similar alerts.

Media and aviation among those affected

The statement by the Irish government said:

“These threats come amid disruptions to air transport in Europe, which has been the target of similar threats, and it appears likely that this is a coordinated campaign aimed at causing disruption.”

The wording leaves room for different explanations, as the authorities have not presented evidence that all the alerts were the work of the same perpetrator. The Irish government explicitly notes that, at this stage, it is not known who is responsible for the threats.

The series of alerts affects two sensitive sectors. False warnings targeting media outlets lead to the evacuation of staff and interruptions to operations, while threats against aviation may require additional checks and changes to flight movements.

No perpetrator identified

Irish authorities have not named a specific organization, individual or country behind the campaign. The description “likely coordinated” reflects the government’s assessment of the similarities and the timing of the individual threats, but does not constitute a final conclusion about their origin.

The investigation must establish whether the alerts targeting media organizations and aviation facilities are connected. Until responsibility is clarified, the authorities are treating the threats as a security matter without announcing a proven link between the individual cases.

Sources: bta.bg