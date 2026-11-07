Strike on Kyiv and New Russian Advance in Donetsk Region

Russian forces attacked Kyiv overnight on November 7. Residential buildings, a kindergarten and a non-residential structure were damaged in the Solomianskyi district, while three people, including a child, were injured. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration and Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

At one of the locations, the façade of the first floor of a five-storey residential building was partially destroyed. At three other locations, the blast wave shattered windows in five-storey apartment buildings. One person sustained injuries.

Rescuers also found a destroyed two-storey building on the grounds of a kindergarten. Elsewhere, a parked truck and a non-residential structure caught fire. The fire was extinguished.

Report of an Advance in Donetsk Region

“Two people, including a child, were injured at two other locations. A total of three people were injured as a result of the attack,” Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported.

On the front line, the analytical project DeepState reported a Russian advance near the settlements of Svitlo and Vasylivka in Donetsk Region. “The enemy advanced near Svitlo and Vasylivka,” the project’s update said.

DeepState had previously reported a Russian advance near Mykolaivka, also in Donetsk Region. The published data describe changes along individual sections of the front, but contain no information about the capture of the settlements themselves.

Ukraine Records 2,280 Russian Casualties in 24 Hours

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian forces had lost 2,280 servicemen over the past 24 hours. This brings the total reported number of Russian personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion to approximately 1,604,110.

The daily report also lists 44 artillery systems, 3 armoured combat vehicles, 3 multiple-launch rocket systems, 3 air-defence systems, 8 ground robotic systems, 1,224 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 460 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment.

The data on Russian losses come from Ukraine’s General Staff and, according to the institution itself, are subject to clarification.

Sources: pravda.com.ua