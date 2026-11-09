Trump does not expect Democrats to impeach him

United States President Donald Trump said he does not expect Democrats to launch a new impeachment procedure against him. He made the comment in an interview with CBS News’ „60 Minutes“, broadcast after the midterm elections, in which the Republican Party lost its majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

„I can’t imagine it. What have I done? I’ve had the best two years in the history of the presidency,“ Trump said in response to a question about whether Democrats would take action against him. He presented no specific data to support his assessment, but pointed to economic indicators and said the country had achieved „historically good results“.

The president proposed a deal on immigration

In the interview, Trump said he was ready to work with Democrats, although he had often attacked members of the party during the election campaign. He identified immigration as a possible area for compromise.

The president suggested that legal status could be negotiated for some undocumented immigrants who have lived in the United States for 10 or 15 years, work and have not committed serious crimes. In his words, society is divided between supporters of mass deportations and people who believe that long-term workers should be given the opportunity to stay.

Trump said he could avoid insulting Democrats if that was necessary to reach an agreement. „Very easily,“ he replied when asked whether he would refrain from attacks for six months in order for a deal to be reached. The president added that Democrats had already contacted him and expressed a willingness to work on common issues.

Democrats prepare investigations

The Democrats’ victory in the midterm elections gave them greater opportunities to oversee the administration, including through hearings, subpoenas and investigations. The Associated Press reported that Democratic lawmakers were preparing new reviews of the White House’s actions.

Newly elected Senator Adam Hamilton told the Associated Press that he did not consider impeachment one of his main priorities and preferred establishing limits and oversight of the executive branch. Senator Bernie Sanders also warned that Democrats could not devote all their time to investigations into Trump.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said the party would discuss possible actions after lawmakers returned to Washington. Political confrontation between the White House and the new Democratic majority is expected to intensify next year, when Congress will have more tools to oversee the presidential administration.

Sources: cbsnews.com, apnews.com