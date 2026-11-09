Aragchi Warns the US: Accept the Plan or Choose War

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned the United States to accept Tehran’s proposal to end military operations on all fronts or prepare for a new escalation. His message was published on the social network X following the US midterm elections.

“Our two-day proposal remains on the table: meet the conditions, including an end to the war on all fronts, and you will see the result,” Araghchi wrote. He added that if war was chosen, Iranian forces would respond in a manner he described as a strike by “vigilant and battle-hardened warriors”.

“American voters have made their choice. Now it is the White House’s turn to make its choice,” the Iranian minister also said, quoted by the Anadolu Agency and other international media.

What the two-day plan includes

Tehran’s proposal is linked to the Strait of Hormuz – a key maritime route for the transportation of oil and natural gas. Iran is offering to restore shipping through the strait within two days if the US meets the conditions it has set.

According to the Associated Press, the first stage envisages Washington ending the naval blockade and releasing some of Iran’s frozen funds. On the second day, Iran is to reopen the strait under arrangements discussed with Oman. The plan also includes an end to military operations on all fronts.

So far, there has been no confirmed final agreement between Washington and Tehran. On November 1, Araghchi said that talks through mediators were continuing, but that a final result had still not been reached.

Washington discusses its next steps

US President Donald Trump said after the midterm elections that a decision on the further actions of the United States toward Iran was forthcoming. According to the Associated Press, the war, which has continued for more than eight months, was among the factors that influenced the Republican Party’s result.

Diplomatic efforts are being supported by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Egypt. According to Axios, the mediators continue to discuss with Iran and the White House a draft set of measures to be implemented within two days as the basis for a broader agreement.

Sources: apnews.com, aa.com.tr, axios.com