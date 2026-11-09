The Conversation with Putin Split Europe over the War in Ukraine

The telephone conversation between Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Vladimir Putin was intended to show that Europe wanted to participate directly in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Instead, the initiative sparked a heated dispute among the Nordic allies and exposed Europe’s broader divisions over its approach to Moscow.

The conversation took place on October 27 from Helsinki and lasted about 90 minutes. The two leaders acted on behalf of Finland and Norway, rather than as representatives of Europe as a whole. The initiative had been coordinated with Ukraine and was linked to the upcoming talks between Russian, Ukrainian and American representatives in Abu Dhabi.

“The war is happening in Europe, and it is an illusion to think that it will end if Europe does not talk to Moscow,” Støre told Politico. He explained that the aim was to ensure that European messages and Ukraine’s position were not conveyed solely through Washington.

The Dispute Began Among the Nordic Allies

Stubb and Støre’s decision was not met with unanimous approval. Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said that Europe should not take on the role of mediator and try to appease the “dictator.” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that European countries should remain united instead of acting separately.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he had not been informed about the conversation in advance and expressed low expectations of such contact. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also warned that “absolute caution and vigilance” were necessary.

At the same time, Støre and Stubb claim that they informed their allies and held consultations with their partners. According to the Finnish president, the conversation was prepared in coordination with Ukraine and the United States.

Europe Is Trying to Regain a Place in the Negotiations

The disagreements deepened after Washington began leading the negotiating process with Moscow and Kyiv. After returning to the White House, Donald Trump spoke with Putin and restricted American financial support for Ukraine, which European officials said had shaken the transatlantic coordination that had existed until then.

On October 20, Støre received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Oslo, along with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. Stubb also took part in the meeting and said that the peace process was once again “on track.” Just one day later, Witkoff met with Putin in St. Petersburg and described him as “humanitarian,” prompting further mistrust in European capitals.

According to the Associated Press, European countries are insisting on having a seat at the table because the future agreement will also affect the continent’s security architecture. Russia, however, is not allowing European representatives to attend the first round of talks in Abu Dhabi. Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said they would not be invited into the room if they arrived there.

Moscow is meanwhile presenting its own version of the reasons for the continuation of the war. The Kremlin said that a fair and lasting peace was possible only if Russia’s interests were taken into account, and accused the policies of the European Union and NATO of prolonging the hostilities. This does not indicate a change in Russia’s position on the main disputed issues.

The Next Test Will Be in Abu Dhabi

The upcoming talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States will show whether direct European contact with Putin will lead to real influence or merely highlight the differences between the allies. The main topics include a ceasefire, security guarantees and Europe’s future participation.

European leaders will also discuss the issue at an informal summit in Dublin. Expectations for a common position remain limited, as some countries insist on putting pressure on Moscow, while others believe that no agreement can be reached without a direct conversation with Putin.

Sources: politico.eu, apnews.com, yle.fi