Huge Waves Close Popular Piers in California

Huge waves battered the California coastline and forced authorities to close several popular piers. Beaches and coastal streets were flooded, while waves more than 15 metres high were recorded in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco.

In Southern California, the piers in Ventura, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Huntington Beach and Pacific Beach in San Diego were closed because of the dangerous surf. In La Jolla, seawater surged over the beach and reached the staircase leading to the shore.

Warning for waves of up to 35 feet

The US National Weather Service warned that waves of up to 35 feet, or 10.6 metres, were possible in the San Francisco Bay Area, along with dangerous rip currents and sneaker waves. Waves exceeding 50 feet, or 15.2 metres, were measured in San Mateo County on Saturday.

“Stay out of the water, keep away from rocks and jetties, and never turn your back on the ocean,” the National Weather Service urged.

Heavy surf also affected the Capitola area. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for a coastal area that bore the brunt of the waves.

Danger to persist throughout the week

According to meteorologists, a storm with hurricane-force winds in the northeastern Pacific generated powerful northwest swells. More waves of a similar nature are also expected during the week, although conditions began to temporarily ease on Sunday afternoon.

The high surf warning along the San Francisco coast remains in effect until the early hours of Tuesday. For beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, it is valid until Tuesday afternoon, while for the coastal areas of San Diego and Orange counties – until the early hours of Wednesday. More dangerous waves, beach erosion and localized flooding are expected.

Sources: apnews.com, latimes.com