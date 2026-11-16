Zelensky is preparing a meeting on a common European position

Volodymyr Zelensky announced preparations for a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing”, at which Ukraine’s European allies are expected to coordinate their positions on the peace talks. The meeting is scheduled for November 19 in Berlin.

“We are preparing a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” – an important meeting that could be historic. We have a chance to build a truly strong and united European position for the negotiations,” the Ukrainian president said in an address to citizens.

According to him, Europe must participate fully in the diplomatic process. Zelensky pointed out that the Ukraine–United States–Russia format should not simply be expanded to include another country, but should become “much stronger”, with a clearly articulated European position.

The European negotiating team

At the informal meeting of European leaders in Dublin on November 13, it was agreed that Europe would be represented by the institutions of the European Union and five countries from the “Coalition of the Willing” – France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom. The decision was announced by European Council President António Costa.

The European Council said the aim was to ensure a united European position in the talks that will determine Ukraine’s future. The proposed structure includes representatives of the EU institutions and the five countries that play a key role in supporting Kyiv.

European participation is among the main issues in diplomatic efforts to end the war. Following meetings in Abu Dhabi, EU representatives said that Europe must have a place in the next talks, including on security and Ukraine’s future reconstruction.

Preparations continue

Zelensky discussed the upcoming meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The two discussed the prospects for diplomacy and preparations for the meeting in Berlin, with the Ukrainian president stressing the need for the European position to remain strong.

The Ukrainian president also reported a conversation with the president of Finland. The two countries are among the partners with whom Kyiv is coordinating its next diplomatic steps.

The meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” will take place against the backdrop of efforts to include European representatives in the talks on ending the war. According to Zelensky, the main task is for Europe to speak with a common position, while Ukraine must be a full-fledged party to all discussions on peace and the future security of the continent.

Sources: rferl.org, bnrnews.bg