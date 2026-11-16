Ukraine and EU prepare emergency winter package

Ukraine and the European Union are preparing an emergency winter package that will include generators, charging stations, buses, and assistance for bridges and pontoon structures. The aim is to maintain the power supply and reliable transport links between the two banks of the Dnipro.

Prime Minister Sergey Koretsky said the assistance was needed because of Russian strikes against Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Odesa, and other Ukrainian cities. According to him, Sunday's attack on power lines and substations in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity.

Decision on first deliveries expected

“The situation is extremely difficult, and after every such strike, energy workers do everything possible to restore the power supply. It is extremely important for us to receive this support from our partners as soon as possible,” Koretsky said.

In Brussels, Koretsky is due to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The main topic will be agreeing on the key parameters of the winter package.

“I am counting on the decision being finally agreed and the first batches of the necessary supplies arriving in Ukraine as soon as possible,” the Ukrainian prime minister said. No specific quantities, value of the assistance, or schedule for the individual deliveries have been announced so far.

Winter preparations among the priorities

On November 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the mayors of Ukrainian cities dedicated to preparations for the winter period. The new package is aimed at maintaining critical infrastructure and facilitating the movement of people and goods when energy facilities are damaged and transport links are disrupted.

Sources: pravda.com.ua