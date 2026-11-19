On November 19, 2009, two days before his 92nd birthday, Robert Byrd surpassed the record for the longest service as a member of the U.S. Congress. The West Virginia Democrat reached 20,774 days in the federal legislature – 56 years and approximately 10 months.

Byrd thus overtook Carl Hayden, a Democratic senator from Arizona who had served in the House of Representatives and the Senate for a total of 20,773 days. Hayden served from 1912 to 1969, while Byrd set the record after a career that began in the House of Representatives in January 1953.

From the House of Representatives to the Senate

Byrd was elected to the Senate in 1958 and began his term on January 3, 1959. At the time, Dwight Eisenhower was president of the United States, while John Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson were still serving in the Senate. Over the following decades, Byrd held nearly every leading position in the upper chamber, including Senate Democratic leader and president pro tempore.

His record is measured in more than just years. According to data presented in the Senate, Byrd took part in more than 18,500 roll-call votes. During his career, he missed approximately 2 percent of them, meaning he participated in nearly 98 percent of all votes. He was elected to nine full terms in the Senate – an unprecedented achievement at the time.

“My only regret”

The record was commemorated with speeches in the Senate. Democratic leader Harry Reid described the achievement as the result of extraordinary dedication and recalled that Byrd had participated in more than 18,000 votes despite his declining health.

Byrd himself accepted the recognition emotionally. “My only regret is that my beloved wife Erma is not here to share this moment with me,” he told his colleagues, recalling his late wife, who died in 2006.

Byrd continued to represent West Virginia until his death on June 28, 2010. He remains the longest-serving senator in U.S. history and one of the politicians who spent the longest time in the federal legislature.

Sources: washingtonpost.com, latimes.com, rollcall.com