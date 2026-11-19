U.S. President Donald Trump has grown increasingly disappointed with Vice President J.D. Vance over the way he explained the Republican Party’s losses in the midterm elections. According to a report by Tyler Pager, a White House correspondent for “The New York Times,” the dissatisfaction is mainly related to Vance’s assessment that the war with Iran was the primary reason for the unfavorable result.

Initially, Trump did not react harshly to his vice president’s analysis. Responding to a question about his position, he said: “I think that is largely true.” Over the past two weeks, however, the president has expressed dissatisfaction to advisers and political allies that Vance did not make it clear enough that the decision to start the war had been the right one, in Trump’s view.

A different reading of the election loss

Vance placed the war with Iran at the center of his explanation for the election result. In doing so, he gave political weight to the discontent among some Republican voters, but at the same time found himself in a more complicated position vis-à-vis the president.

Trump’s problem is not merely that Vance cited the war as a reason for the losses, but that he failed to defend the decision to take military action forcefully enough. According to people familiar with the conversations, the president expected Vance to say that the operation had been necessary and right, even when discussing its political consequences.

Vance himself rejects claims of a rift. In a television interview, he said that there was “no distance at all” between him and the president, while also defending his right to speak about the reasons for the election losses.

Rubio gains political weight

Against this backdrop, Trump continues to praise Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The president has described him in private conversations as a potential strong presidential candidate, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Rubio has repeatedly defended the decision to take military action against Iran and described the operation as necessary for U.S. national security. This position puts him more closely in line with Trump’s public stance, while Vance is trying to explain why the war hurt Republicans in the elections.

The difference between the two is already being viewed through the lens of the 2028 presidential race. Vance remains one of the most frequently discussed successors to Trump, but he has not yet decided whether he will run. Rubio has also not announced a candidacy, and the current president’s support could prove to be an important factor in the struggle for leadership of the Republican Party.

For now, Trump has made no official decision about whom he would support. It has been confirmed, however, that his relationship with Vance is facing renewed strain, while Rubio is receiving increasingly favorable assessments from the president.

Sources: cnn.com, aa.com.tr