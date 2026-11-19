Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States and China have enough influence to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war. He made the statement in an interview with NBC News.

“If China and the United States impose sanctions or say they will impose them, if they stop exports and imports between Russia and these countries, that is the end of the war,” Zelensky said.

According to him, any progress toward peace depends on a ceasefire on the battlefield. Zelensky believes that Washington and Beijing can exert the necessary pressure on Putin “within a single meeting.” Ukrainska Pravda cited the interview as the source of the statements.

Trilateral meeting in Shenzhen

The statement comes ahead of the meeting scheduled for November 19 between U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. The talks are to take place in Shenzhen as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that one hour had been allocated for the trilateral meeting. The war in Ukraine is expected to be among the topics of discussion, but at present there has been no announcement of any specific agreements or a confirmed ceasefire.

Kyiv expects pressure on Moscow

A day earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Kyiv expects the United States and China to use their influence over Russia to bring the war to an end.

“The tone should be different—pressure on Putin, and they have this leverage to end this war,” Sybiha said.

He stressed that regardless of the topics of the meeting, decisions concerning Ukraine cannot be made without the participation of the Ukrainian side. According to Sybiha, Kyiv has already presented its partners with its positions on ending the war, security guarantees and the post-war order in Europe.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, eurointegration.com.ua, nbcnews.com