British Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s 10-year plan has become the subject of political ridicule and internal party discontent before it has even been published. In a column for Bloomberg, journalist Martin Evans compares the situation to “an old Soviet joke” because of the gap between the grand promises and the absence of a concrete document.

Burnham promised the strategy in his very first speech as prime minister in July. At the time, he said he would set out the country’s path for the next decade and propose a new economic and political model. The plan was initially supposed to be presented before the end of the year, but at the beginning of November the prime minister acknowledged that publication could be postponed until January 2027.

Promise to publish before Christmas

Following pressure from the opposition, Burnham has now made a concrete commitment. In the House of Commons, he said the government would present the plan before the start of the Christmas recess on 17 December.

“We will present our plan for Britain to the House before it rises for the Christmas recess,” Burnham said.

The promise was made in response to a question from Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch. She asked whether the prime minister had so little vision for the country that he needed Boston Consulting Group to write his 10-year plan. Badenoch described the government as “completely off course” and accused it of delaying key decisions.

Criticism from the left and the right

The pressure on Burnham is not coming solely from the Conservative opposition. Labour MPs, particularly representatives of former industrial areas in northern England, have warned that the strategy may prove insufficiently radical and specific.

Their main concern is reindustrialisation. According to MPs from the group for the restoration of industrial production, high energy prices continue to hamper heavy industry, while the government has still not presented sufficiently clear support measures. They are calling for greater assistance for industrial companies, a dedicated minister for reindustrialisation and stronger coordination from the centre of government.

The involvement of Boston Consulting Group has caused additional discontent. The government insists that the consultancy support is limited, short-term and related to specific specialised tasks. However, the fact that Burnham’s chief of staff, James Purnell, previously worked for the company has intensified suspicions about its influence over the document.

What the plan should contain

Burnham has linked the 10-year strategy to stronger public control over essential services, lower bills, the creation of a national care system and the rebuilding of Britain’s industrial base. The government also points to measures for young people, including tackling the growing share of those who are not in work, education or training.

Doubts intensified after the latest budget did not expand the scheme to reduce energy costs for businesses. Instead, a £100 council tax rebate for households was announced.

Burnham rejects claims that the plan will be merely a statement of intent. “People underestimate its importance,” he told The Economist, promising that the document would present a clear vision for the country. The next test for the prime minister will be whether this vision is turned into concrete deadlines, funding and measurable targets.

Sources: bloomberg.com, theguardian.com, abc.net.au