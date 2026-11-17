German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that foreign media portray Germany more positively and sympathetically than the German press. He made the comment in Berlin during a ceremony marking the 120th anniversary of the Association of Foreign Press.

“The image of Germany that I encounter in the media of other countries is usually significantly more positive and sympathetic than the image created by the German media,” Merz said, as quoted by epd media.

The chancellor suggested that the reason may be the greater distance foreign correspondents maintain from the subjects of their reporting. In his words, they are probably also “somewhat less caught up in the turmoil of day-to-day politics.” Merz added that he sometimes finds the questions asked by journalists from foreign media more interesting than those of their German colleagues.

Correspondents who shape Germany’s image

Merz stressed the importance of international journalists in shaping the way Germany is perceived abroad. He described them as chroniclers of German history and noted that through their publications they influence perceptions of the country in other states.

At the end of his speech, the chancellor also extended a wish to the organization: “Preserve for us Germans a clear view of our own country.”

Stefan Kornelius, a spokesperson for the German government, also noted the differences between the foreign and domestic press. According to him, international media have “a different tone,” greater distance and more composure in their work, which is often useful.

The organization was founded in 1906

The Association of Foreign Press was founded in Berlin in 1906 and is among the oldest journalistic organizations in Germany. Foreign correspondents covered the country even during periods of severe political crises, including under the Nazi regime.

Figures for the number of members vary depending on the source. epd media reports more than 350 members from 63 countries, while the dpa news agency, cited by “Stuttgarter Nachrichten,” speaks of around 450 correspondents from more than 60 countries.

Sources: medien.epd.de, stuttgarter-nachrichten.de