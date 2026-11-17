A fire broke out at the Sadovaya power substation in the Russian city of Kursk following an alleged attack, the Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Astra Telegram channel. According to the channel’s analysis, the facility was attacked and caught fire.

Around midnight, local residents reported loud explosions and air defense activity. Shortly afterward, local channels published reports of “consequences on the ground.” Information about the fire was circulated along with video footage attributed to Astra.

Energy facility serving hundreds of thousands of residents

The Sadovaya substation is a 330-kilovolt facility located in Kursk’s Northern District. It is part of the energy system serving the city and the northern districts of Kursk Region and belongs to the Rosseti company.

According to the published information, the facility supplies electricity to around 400,000 residents of Kursk. The major industrial enterprises receiving power from the substation include the Pribor and Schetmash plants.

At present, there has been no official statement from the Russian authorities regarding the attack, the fire or any possible interruptions to the electricity supply. No information has been confirmed regarding casualties, injuries, the extent of the damage or the cause of the fire.

Sources: pravda.com.ua