Moldova is not competing with Ukraine or any other candidate country for membership in the European Union. Moldovan President Maia Sandu said this during the EU Enlargement Forum in Brussels.

“We are not competing with any candidate country. We are competing only with ourselves,” Sandu said. She stressed that Chisinau can directly influence the fulfillment of its own commitments, but not the pace of reforms in other countries.

According to her, Moldova wants Ukraine to develop and become part of the European Union. “It would be very good to be surrounded by EU and NATO member states,” the Moldovan president said.

Sandu linked European integration to security

Sandu noted that Ukraine is carrying out reforms amid Russian military aggression. She said that Moldova also has a strategic interest in maintaining its close ties with Kyiv and continuing along its European path.

“We want Moldova to be part of the free world. For us, integration into the EU means being part of the peace project that the European Union represents, and an opportunity to strengthen our democracy,” Sandu said.

According to her, Russia is seeking to turn Moldova into a state hostile to Ukraine, similar to Belarus. Moldova and Ukraine share a border approximately 1,200 kilometers long, meaning that any potential change in Chisinau’s position would affect not only Kyiv but also the EU countries in the region, the Moldovan president said.

Kyiv insists on maintaining the joint format

In mid-October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the leaders of the European Union to maintain the joint format for Ukraine and Moldova’s accession. At a meeting in Brussels, he said that separating the two countries would be “morally wrong,” since Ukraine is also defending Moldova against Russia’s attempts to create instability in Transnistria.

The European Commission identified Moldova, Ukraine, Montenegro and Albania as the four most advanced countries in the enlargement process. In the roadmap published in November, the Commission said that Montenegro could conclude negotiations in December 2026, while Albania aims to complete them by 2027.

Moldova and Ukraine have set a target of concluding negotiations by 2028. The European Commission describes these deadlines as ambitious and ties them to maintaining the pace of reforms. Concluding the negotiations does not automatically mean membership, as a decision by the member states and ratification of the accession treaty are required afterward.

Sources: newsmaker.md