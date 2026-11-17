Preliminary reports indicate that the Northern and Southern bridges in Kyiv were hit following a missile attack overnight on November 17. This was announced by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko. According to him, critical infrastructure systems were also damaged.

“According to preliminary data, the Northern and Southern bridges in the capital were hit,” Klitschko wrote. He later reported that some areas had experienced disruptions to water and heating supplies. Reuters also reported power outages in parts of the city.

Ukrainian media reported that the attack was carried out with ballistic missiles. An air-raid alert was declared in Kyiv and other regions, after which several loud explosions were heard in the capital. Information about the damage to the bridges remains preliminary, and the exact extent of the damage has not been specified.

Exact traffic restrictions not announced

There has been no announcement so far as to whether traffic on the Northern and Southern bridges has been completely halted. The two structures are among the main transport links between the two banks of the Dnipro and had already been affected by previous Russian attacks in October and November.

Earlier strikes on the Northern Bridge reportedly caused damage to the roadway and the trolleybus overhead network, leading to a temporary suspension of traffic. The latest attack could further hinder travel in the capital, but local authorities have not yet announced any final restrictions.

Disruptions to essential services

Damage to critical infrastructure has affected water and heating supplies in some areas of Kyiv. Klitschko did not say how many households had been affected or when the services would be fully restored.

There have been no confirmed reports of casualties in Kyiv itself so far. The situation and the damage to the bridges are being assessed, while further information is expected from the city authorities and emergency services.

Sources: reuters.com, ru.interfax.com.ua, rbc.ua