U.S. authorities have arrested 2,210 people designated as terrorists by the administration since the beginning of Donald Trump’s second term, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said. According to him, those detained entered the United States during the administration of former President Joe Biden.

“Under President Trump, we have arrested 2,210 terrorists in this country so far,” Mullin said in an interview for the “Ruthless” podcast. He stressed that, in his view, these are not simply people appearing on a watchlist, but individuals whom U.S. authorities have identified as terrorists.

The Department of Homeland Security earlier reported that more than 2,150 individuals described as “known or suspected terrorists” had been arrested. The period cited covers the time from January 20, 2025, to September 9, 2026, and the arrests were carried out by immigration authorities.

The same statement also referred to more than 2,000 deported individuals in this category.

Mullin used the figures to defend the Trump administration’s immigration policy and accuse the previous administration of allowing dangerous individuals to remain in the country. He linked the arrests to the broader operation by immigration authorities against people who, according to officials, entered the country illegally or were released after being detained at the border.

Sources: foxnews.com, washingtonexaminer.com, arkansaspublicadvocate.com