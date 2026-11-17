Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada arrived in Kabul for a rare visit, where he spoke at a conference at Kabul University dedicated to the decrees he has issued in recent years. Akhundzada usually lives in seclusion in the southern city of Kandahar and rarely appears in public.

In his speech, he praised the political shift that brought the Taliban to power in 2021. “I never imagined that an Islamic system would be established,” Akhundzada said, recalling the withdrawal of U.S. forces and the fall of the Western-backed Afghan republic. The quote was conveyed through an audio recording published by Afghan authorities.

The Taliban leader called on the Afghan people for “unity and solidarity.” The conference, which began a day before his visit, is attended by senior Taliban officials, and its theme is related to the assessment and study of Akhundzada’s decrees.

Heightened Security Measures

The visit to the capital is taking place under extensive security. Dozens of Humvees and heavily armed special forces have been deployed around the entire university complex. There are snipers on some of the buildings, Agence France-Presse reported.

The Humvees are among the weaponry left behind in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of foreign forces in 2021. The heightened presence of security forces underscores the unusual nature of Akhundzada’s appearance in Kabul.

Rare Appearance in the Capital

Akhundzada took over as head of the Taliban movement in May 2016, several days after the death of Mullah Mansour. He was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Pakistan. Since then, the Taliban supreme leader has maintained a limited public presence and usually leads the movement from Kandahar.

The visit to Kabul is linked to the conference, at which the consequences and implementation of his decrees are being discussed. The publicly circulated information does not mention any additional decisions made during the forum.

Sources: bta.bg, english.ahram.org.eg