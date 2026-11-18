The US has no information that Iran is preparing an imminent attack against Washington, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in Manila.

His comment followed reports of alleged intelligence indicating that Iran had discussed possible attacks against senior officials in Donald Trump’s administration. The reports mentioned scenarios involving a radioactive “dirty bomb” or chemical weapons.

“I don’t believe there is an imminent threat,” Rubio said. He added that US systems could detect such preparations early enough and that he was not concerned by the media reports.

“I’m not even going to comment on these reports because I have no idea who is providing you with such information. If it were based on intelligence, it would be classified,” the Secretary of State said.

CNN reported, citing US officials, that intelligence agencies had detected plans for possible attacks against administration officials in Washington. According to the report, however, US agencies are still assessing whether Iran has the necessary capabilities and intent to take such action.

President Donald Trump separately said that any attack against Washington would result in unprecedented consequences for Iran. He said that US authorities were taking such a possibility seriously, although there was no confirmed information about an imminent attack.

Rubio rejects link between technical outages

The Secretary of State also commented on a series of technical problems in the US that affected air travel, banking services and the National Security Agency’s classified communications network.

“We have not been the target of a systematic attack. These incidents have nothing to do with one another; they are completely unrelated,” Rubio said.

According to the Associated Press, the latest disruptions included a halt to air traffic across the country, a technical problem in the banking system and a temporary outage of an internal National Security Agency network. US officials said there were no indications that these incidents had been caused by a cyberattack or a hostile state.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said that some of the problems could be related to simultaneous updates to computer systems at government institutions and private companies. Investigations into the individual technical incidents are ongoing.

Sources: apnews.com, jpost.com